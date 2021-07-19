Princess Diana was left ‘traumatized’ by Prince Charles’ comment on camera

Monday Jul 19, 2021
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship was tumultuous from the very start.
The late royal was once left “traumatized” by Prince Charles during their engagement interview after a strange comment he made to a question about love.
The Princess of Wales had narrated the entire incident in her biography, Diana: In Her Own Words, by Andrew Morton.
"We had this ghastly interview the day we announced our engagement. And this ridiculous [reporter] said, 'Are you in love?' I thought, what a thick question,” she said.
“So I said, 'Yes, of course, we are,' and Charles turned round and said, 'Whatever love means.' And that threw me completely. I thought, what a strange answer. It traumatized me,” she added.
