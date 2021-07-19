Queen Elizabeth made a pact with Prince Philip to not mourn his death for long

Queen Elizabeth is making it a point to enjoy herself in Prince Philip's absence

Queen Elizabeth promised Prince Philip she will not mourn his death for too long. The 95-year-old monarch, who lost her husband of 73 years in April, is making it a point to enjoy herself in his absence.



According to royal expert Richard Kay, "The two had often discussed how each would cope without the other at their side, and it boiled down to this: whoever was left should mourn, but not for too long, then enjoy what remained of their life."

"COVID changed everything but, crucially, it brought an unexpected dividend in that she and Philip were together for the last 13 months of his life," Kay continued in his column.

One of the events the Queen has reportedly been most excited to get to attend since COVID restrictions have eased is the Royal Ascot.

"It has all helped to perk her up no end," a racing friend said of the impact attending the final day of the Royal Ascot had on the Queen. "She misses Prince Philip dreadfully but she was prepared for his passing. Caring deeply for someone whose health is in decline is always exhausting and I am sure it was no different for Her Majesty."