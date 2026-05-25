Blake Shelton finally attends Gwen Stefani's No Doubt concert: 'So proud'

The power couple are both busy with their separate Las Vegas residencies

The stars finally aligned for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani over Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, May 23, in the middle of the power couple’s individual Las Vegas residencies, Shelton finally got the chance to see his wife reunite with her band No Doubt as they made their 14-year comeback. The country star later shared a video montage from the night on Instagram, showing himself cheering from his seat at the Sphere and doing the iconic “I’m just a girl” chant.

“Memorial Day Weekend. Blake Shelton’s here,” Stefani, 55, said from stage as the camera turned to Shelton, who proudly confirmed, “That’s me!”

In his Instagram caption, Shelton, 49, gushed, “So proud of my wife @gwenstefani and the @nodoubt guys for working their asses off and putting on this hell of a show.. finally got a night off to see it.. un-freakin-real.”

No Doubt’s 18-show residency at Las Vegas Sphere — their “first extended run of shows in nearly 14 years” — kicked off earlier this month and runs through June 13. Meanwhile, Shelton has been performing at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, making it difficult for him to see Stefani perform — until now.

In fact, he was performing the night of No Doubt’s opening show on May 7 and jokingly complained about the unfortunate timing during his own concert. “My wife came to town. She’s here. I mean, she’s not here. She’s over there at another venue,” he told the audience at The Colosseum, per TMZ. “What kind of a d***head books us the exact same nights every single night? I think my manager did that,” he quipped.

The couple, who coached The Voice together, began dating in 2015 after Shelton’s divorce from fellow country star Miranda Lambert, and Stefani’s split from her own spouse, Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton married Stefani in 2021 and became a loving stepfather to Stefani’s three children with Rossdale.