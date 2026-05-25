‘Obsession’ breaks trend with strong second week performance

The low budget horror film Obsession is becoming a surprise hit at the box office, with strong numbers even in its second weekend.

The movie made about 22 million dollars from more than 2,600 theatres in North America during its second weekend.

Over the Memorial Day holiday period, it is expected to reach around 28.2 million dollars.

What makes this even more unusual is that the film did better than its opening weekend. It went up by around 30 percent, which almost never happens for horror movies in wide release, since they usually drop after the first weekend.

So far, Obsession has earned about 58.5 million dollars in North America and around 74 million dollars worldwide.

All this success came from a very small production budget of under 1 million dollars. However, the film is directed by YouTube creator Curry Barker and produced by Blumhouse Atomic Monster led by Jason Blum.

Experts say that this kind of jump in the second weekend is very rare, as they believe strong word of mouth and positive audience reactions are helping the film grow instead of slowing down.

The story follows a young man whose life changes after a strange romantic deal leads to dark and disturbing events.

The film is also getting good audience ratings and is especially popular with younger viewers in cinemas.