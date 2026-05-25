Netflix cancels multiple shows while 'Emily in Paris' heads to finale

Netflix is going through a big content shake up in 2026, with around 10 of its original shows either cancelled or officially ending.

One of the biggest updates is that Emily in Paris will wrap up after its sixth season.

And unlike some other shows, it will not be suddenly cut off and will instead get a proper ending.

The series has been one of Netflix’s most popular romantic comedies and stayed widely discussed online.

Reports, however, say that the cancelled or ending shows cover many types of content, including comedy, drama, anime and reality programs.

Some of the names mentioned include The Vince Staples Show, Terminator Zero, Alice in Borderland, Selling the City, Miss Governor and With Love, Meghan.

Industry reports suggest Netflix is now focusing more on saving money and keeping viewers watching for longer, instead of just adding more and more new shows.

This means the platform is now being more careful about which projects continue.

Experts also say cancellations have been increasing over the past few years as streaming platforms try to balance costs with audience interest.

Moreover, Netflix hasn’t confirmed if more shows will be cancelled later in 2026, but reports reveal that more changes could still happen.