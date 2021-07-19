Meghan Markle snubbed Camilla's advice on royal life: 'Storm will pass!'

When Meghan Markle entered the royal family, Camilla advised her on how to adjust accordingly

Meghan Markle did not pay any heed to the advice her mother-in-law Camilla gave.



When the Duchess of Sussex entered the royal family, Camilla advised her on how to adjust accordingly.

A source told MailOnline last year, "Meg was really grateful to Camilla who was very supportive and invited her out for private lunches, particularly around the time of her marriage.

"She listened to her and understood that it's really difficult joining the Royal Family from an otherwise 'normal' life."

“Much like Meghan, Camilla had experienced a lot of negative press and hostility from courtiers due to her relationship with Charles when he was still married to Diana.

"She was very sensitive to Meghan and provided her with support, advising her to ride out the storm and that it would all pass—but ultimately Meghan didn’t listen," the insider added.