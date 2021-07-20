 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox says she had a ‘soulmate connection’ with MGK from the get-go

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

American actor Megan Fox is gushing over her boyfriend and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

During an interview with Who What Wear, the Transformers star spoke about the strong feelings she has for her beau, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

“It was definitely a vehicle – I’ll be honest – for me to meet Colson. I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you’,” she said.

“When I met [MGK], I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve travelled with before, that this was a soulmate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” she continued.

“There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons’,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds confesses he ‘begged’ Blake Lively to date him

Ryan Reynolds confesses he ‘begged’ Blake Lively to date him
Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari gets into a car accident in LA

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari gets into a car accident in LA
Halsey welcomes first child with Alev Aydin

Halsey welcomes first child with Alev Aydin
Queen's grandson Harry to touch on the hidden truth about his life in memoir

Queen's grandson Harry to touch on the hidden truth about his life in memoir
Royal family was informed beforehand about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

Royal family was informed beforehand about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

Prince Harry to receive $20million in advance for his memoir to be penned by Moehringer

Prince Harry to receive $20million in advance for his memoir to be penned by Moehringer
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested on pornography charges

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested on pornography charges
Meghan Markle's new project contradicts Harry's claims about Netflix deal

Meghan Markle's new project contradicts Harry's claims about Netflix deal
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey expecting their first baby?

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey expecting their first baby?
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West control their emotions as they reunite in San Francisco

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West control their emotions as they reunite in San Francisco
Prince Harry to release memoir on Megxit row

Prince Harry to release memoir on Megxit row
Queen Elizabeth ‘put Harry in his place’ for ‘rude language’ in Meghan Markle row

Queen Elizabeth ‘put Harry in his place’ for ‘rude language’ in Meghan Markle row

Latest

view all