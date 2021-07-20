Maya Ali celebrates three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release

Pakistani film and TV actress Maya Ali celebrated three years of Teefa in Trouble, also starring Ali Zafar in the lead roles.



Maya took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film to mark three years of its release.

She wrote in the caption “Teefa in trouble, Forever special. Lots of laughter, memories, chaos” followed by a heart emoticon.

Maya Ali further said “@ali_zafar and Sir Ahsan @tadpolefilms life bana Di. #3yearsofteefaintrouble”.

Directed by Ahsan Rahim Teefa in Trouble was released on July 20, 2018.