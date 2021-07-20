 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Maya Ali celebrates three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Maya Ali celebrates three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release
Maya Ali celebrates three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release

Pakistani film and TV actress Maya Ali celebrated three years of Teefa in Trouble, also starring Ali Zafar in the lead roles.

Maya took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film to mark three years of its release.

She wrote in the caption “Teefa in trouble, Forever special. Lots of laughter, memories, chaos” followed by a heart emoticon.

Maya Ali further said “@ali_zafar and Sir Ahsan @tadpolefilms life bana Di. #3yearsofteefaintrouble”.

Directed by Ahsan Rahim Teefa in Trouble was released on July 20, 2018.

More From Showbiz:

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans
Sajal Aly receives love from Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor

Sajal Aly receives love from Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor
After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more detained in porn videos case

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more detained in porn videos case
Taapsee Pannu claps back at people over comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee Pannu claps back at people over comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Neha Dhupia reveals she was pregnant when Angad Bedi contracted COVID-19

Neha Dhupia reveals she was pregnant when Angad Bedi contracted COVID-19
Ibn Arabi from ‘Ertugrul’ flaunts his toned abs in latest photo from gym

Ibn Arabi from ‘Ertugrul’ flaunts his toned abs in latest photo from gym
Neha Dhupia expecting her second baby with Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia expecting her second baby with Angad Bedi
Dia Mirza dance video with stepdaughter goes viral

Dia Mirza dance video with stepdaughter goes viral
Mehwish Hayat seeks advice from fans on her ‘odd’ length hair

Mehwish Hayat seeks advice from fans on her ‘odd’ length hair
Katrina Kaif recalls fun 'night outs' on Priyanka Chopra's birthday

Katrina Kaif recalls fun 'night outs' on Priyanka Chopra's birthday
Sanam Jung talks about divorce rumors, says it 'put pressure on the family'

Sanam Jung talks about divorce rumors, says it 'put pressure on the family'
Ali Zafar goes all 'K-pop' with his new look: See Photos

Ali Zafar goes all 'K-pop' with his new look: See Photos

Latest

view all