 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William mark a new milestone amid Harry's memoir drama

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William mark a new milestone amid Harrys memoir drama

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are winning hearts of royal fans with their positive approach and decisions, have marked a new milestone as they reached an incredible 13 million followers on Instagram. 

The huge figure made the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge the most popular of the Royal Family's accounts.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's milestone comes after the latest drama over the Duke of Sussex, who quit royal duties last year with his wife  Meghan Markle, 

Prince Harry reportedly shocked the monarch as he announced yesterday to pen a tell-all book about his life, with the royals likely to be bracing for fresh revelations when the memoir is released next year.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family las year in March and moved to the US, are leaving no stones unturned to secure their future.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on pregnancy speculations after Justin's post

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on pregnancy speculations after Justin's post
Prince Harry reportedly spoke to royal family about his upcoming memoir

Prince Harry reportedly spoke to royal family about his upcoming memoir
Queen in 'despair' over Prince Harry's memoir: Monarchy 'braced' for new attacks

Queen in 'despair' over Prince Harry's memoir: Monarchy 'braced' for new attacks
Kendall Jenner stuns in sheer gown with a fringed black wig as she graces a magazine cover

Kendall Jenner stuns in sheer gown with a fringed black wig as she graces a magazine cover
Katrina Kaif treats her fans with a series of stunning pictures

Katrina Kaif treats her fans with a series of stunning pictures
Netflix shares dip 3% despite increased subscribers base

Netflix shares dip 3% despite increased subscribers base
Jennifer Lopez shows off her grace in pink summer dress as she steps out in LA without Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shows off her grace in pink summer dress as she steps out in LA without Affleck
Royal Albert Hall back at capacity, but London landmark left in debt

Royal Albert Hall back at capacity, but London landmark left in debt
Brands cut ties with Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu after rape accusation

Brands cut ties with Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu after rape accusation
'Cinderella' musical in London won't open due to COVID rules

'Cinderella' musical in London won't open due to COVID rules
Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face trial on rape and assault charges

Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face trial on rape and assault charges
Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ to release on Wednesday

Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ to release on Wednesday

Latest

view all