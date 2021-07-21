Kate Middleton and Prince William mark a new milestone amid Harry's memoir drama

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are winning hearts of royal fans with their positive approach and decisions, have marked a new milestone as they reached an incredible 13 million followers on Instagram.

The huge figure made the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge the most popular of the Royal Family's accounts.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's milestone comes after the latest drama over the Duke of Sussex, who quit royal duties last year with his wife Meghan Markle,



Prince Harry reportedly shocked the monarch as he announced yesterday to pen a tell-all book about his life, with the royals likely to be bracing for fresh revelations when the memoir is released next year.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family las year in March and moved to the US, are leaving no stones unturned to secure their future.