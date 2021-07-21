 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True 'to take Kendall Jenner's modeling crown'

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

It looks like Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson is planning to steal the spotlight from her aunt Kendall Jenner.

In a photo shared by the Good American mogul on Instagram, the three-year-old could be seen striking multiple poses in an adorable leafy swimsuit, making it evident that a modeling career is on the horizon.

The little one could be seen giving her model auntie a run for her money as her poses looked nothing short of professional.

"Check mate @kendalljenner!" Khloe captioned three photos of True.

"Get ready to pass the crown."

Kendall sweetly commented, "this cutie!!!"

Take a look:



