 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'are madly in love'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are madly in love

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be very serious about their rekindled romance.

A source told People that the pair "are madly in love" and are "the loves of each other's lives."

A source close to the On the Floor hit-maker and the Argo actor said that the two are "very happy" in their relationship and that Jennifer is “wonderful for him".

"They want to do everything they can to make this work," adds a Lopez source.

The pair began dating in July 2002 and got engaged later in November.

They later postponed their September 2003 wedding days before the date before they ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for helping kids during online school

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for helping kids during online school
Britney Spears’ mother forced daughter to end 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander

Britney Spears’ mother forced daughter to end 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander
Adele definitely dating Rich Paul: source

Adele definitely dating Rich Paul: source
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True 'to take Kendall Jenner's modeling crown'

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True 'to take Kendall Jenner's modeling crown'
Offset discusses plans of giving wife Cardi B push present

Offset discusses plans of giving wife Cardi B push present
How Khloe Kardashian plans to raise daughter True as a white mom

How Khloe Kardashian plans to raise daughter True as a white mom
Kanye West only follows Kim Kardashian as he returns to Instagram

Kanye West only follows Kim Kardashian as he returns to Instagram
UK's swan-uppers take to the Thames to check on Queen's birds

UK's swan-uppers take to the Thames to check on Queen's birds
Engin Altan Duzyatan’s family photos from Eid holidays win hearts

Engin Altan Duzyatan’s family photos from Eid holidays win hearts
Marla Gibbs struggles with heat during Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Marla Gibbs struggles with heat during Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on pregnancy speculations after Justin's post

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on pregnancy speculations after Justin's post
Kate Middleton and Prince William mark a new milestone amid Harry's memoir drama

Kate Middleton and Prince William mark a new milestone amid Harry's memoir drama

Latest

view all