Prince Harry’s memoir causes ‘tsunami of fear’ amid royal family

Thursday Jul 22 2021
Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Prince Harry’s upcoming new memoir has reportedly caused a “tsunami of concern and fear” amid members of the royal family.

The claim has been brought forward by royal sources close to the Daily Mirror.

According to the report, Prince Harry’s upcoming new memoir has “Ever since leaving royal life, Harry and Meghan have made claim after claim of how they allege they have been treated. They say that it is their truth but there is only ever one truth.”

“Since their interview with Oprah Winfrey tensions have been running very high as much of what they said has since been proven to be unreliable at best. There is a now tsunami of fear among the royals over what Harry will write.”

