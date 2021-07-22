Britney Spears 'ecstatic' to drive again after significant court development

The 'Toxic' singer is very happy things are changing in the right direction, said a source

Britney Spears is ecstatic she can drive again after significant changes to her controversial conservatorship were announced by the Los Angeles court recently.



The Toxic singer is very happy things are changing in the right direction, said a source.

"Britney is very happy the conservatorship is now allowing her to drive," the insider told PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now."

"She likes the court developments so far," the source added. "She is very hopeful that her new lawyer will be able to end the conservatorship."

Earlier, Spears' attorney and manager filed for resignation following her bombshell testimony in court.

She was then allowed to hire an attorney of her choice. According to a source close to the situation, "her main goal" is to file a motion to remove her dad Jamie, 69, as the conservator of her estate.