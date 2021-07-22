 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Anna Faris ties the knot, says she and fiancé Michael Barrett secretly eloped

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Anna Faris revealed in May that she and Barrett had an immediate kind of intimacy
Anna Faris revealed in May that she and Barrett 'had an immediate kind of intimacy'

Anma Faris has tied the knot again after secretly eloping with fiancé Michael Barrett.

Announcing her marriage on Wednesday's episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, the actress shared, "I'm looking around.. my fiancé's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped," she said during a conversation with a caller. 

"It was awesome, yeah, it was great," Faris shared.

Without sharing any more details about the nuptials, she added, "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great."

The couple who started dating each other in 2017, had an instant connection. Rumours of their engagement were confirmed in last January by Faris' former Mom costar Allison Janney, who told Us magazine that the duo had "been engaged for a long time."

Faris told PEOPLE in May that she and Barrett "had an immediate kind of intimacy."

"We're both probably introverts in a very similar way," she shared. "And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears elated she's allowed to drive again after significant court development

Britney Spears elated she's allowed to drive again after significant court development

Kanye West all set to unveil new album 'Donda' at massive Atlanta event

Kanye West all set to unveil new album 'Donda' at massive Atlanta event

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen ‘heartbroken’ over future as co-parents: source

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen ‘heartbroken’ over future as co-parents: source
Emma Roberts highlights desire to live plastic-free for son Rhodes

Emma Roberts highlights desire to live plastic-free for son Rhodes
Prince Harry’s memoir causes ‘tsunami of fear’ amid royal family

Prince Harry’s memoir causes ‘tsunami of fear’ amid royal family
Britney Spears’ lawyer aiming to ‘expeditiously’ remove Jamie Spears as conservator

Britney Spears’ lawyer aiming to ‘expeditiously’ remove Jamie Spears as conservator
Congress speaks out in favor of ‘The Free Britney Act’

Congress speaks out in favor of ‘The Free Britney Act’
Picture: Kim Kardashian snuggles ‘little visitor’ son Saint

Picture: Kim Kardashian snuggles ‘little visitor’ son Saint
Scooter Braun officially divorces wife Yael Cohen: report

Scooter Braun officially divorces wife Yael Cohen: report
Alessia Cara reveals how Italian roots aided the journey to create music

Alessia Cara reveals how Italian roots aided the journey to create music
Britney Spears ‘isn’t even close’ to telling the story of conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears ‘isn’t even close’ to telling the story of conservatorship abuse
Matt Damon addresses growing hesitancy for covid-19 vaccine

Matt Damon addresses growing hesitancy for covid-19 vaccine

Latest

view all