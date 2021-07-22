 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry does not require permission from Palace ahead of memoir release

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Prince Harry said he will be releasing a tell-all book on the different aspects of his life

Prince Harry is not obligated to opbtain permission from the Palace before publishing his memoir.

According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, the Duke of Sussex did inform the royal family about his memoir, however he did it 'quite recently.'

"Harry would not be expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace for the project. Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," an official statement by the spokesperson read.

Earlier, Harry said he will be releasing a tell-all book on the different aspects of his life.

"The highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," the Duke said of the contents of his memoir.

After the announcement of the book, multiple reports claim members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Prince William have been "shaken up" by it, as reported by US Weekly.

More From Entertainment:

New film on Amy Winehouse recalls her battle with drug addiction

New film on Amy Winehouse recalls her battle with drug addiction
Meghan's ex-pal dishes she had 'sights set on London men' long before meeting Harry

Meghan's ex-pal dishes she had 'sights set on London men' long before meeting Harry

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck learning from past mistakes, are 'madly in love:' source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck learning from past mistakes, are 'madly in love:' source

Anna Faris ties the knot, says she and fiancé Michael Barrett secretly eloped

Anna Faris ties the knot, says she and fiancé Michael Barrett secretly eloped
Britney Spears 'ecstatic' to drive again after significant court development

Britney Spears 'ecstatic' to drive again after significant court development

Kanye West all set to unveil new album 'Donda' at massive Atlanta event

Kanye West all set to unveil new album 'Donda' at massive Atlanta event

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen ‘heartbroken’ over future as co-parents: source

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen ‘heartbroken’ over future as co-parents: source
Emma Roberts highlights desire to live plastic-free for son Rhodes

Emma Roberts highlights desire to live plastic-free for son Rhodes
Prince Harry’s memoir causes ‘tsunami of fear’ amid royal family

Prince Harry’s memoir causes ‘tsunami of fear’ amid royal family
Britney Spears’ lawyer aiming to ‘expeditiously’ remove Jamie Spears as conservator

Britney Spears’ lawyer aiming to ‘expeditiously’ remove Jamie Spears as conservator
Congress speaks out in favor of ‘The Free Britney Act’

Congress speaks out in favor of ‘The Free Britney Act’
Picture: Kim Kardashian snuggles ‘little visitor’ son Saint

Picture: Kim Kardashian snuggles ‘little visitor’ son Saint

Latest

view all