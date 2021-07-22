Prince Harry does not require permission from Palace ahead of memoir release

Prince Harry said he will be releasing a tell-all book on the different aspects of his life

Prince Harry is not obligated to opbtain permission from the Palace before publishing his memoir.



According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, the Duke of Sussex did inform the royal family about his memoir, however he did it 'quite recently.'



"Harry would not be expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace for the project. Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," an official statement by the spokesperson read.

Earlier, Harry said he will be releasing a tell-all book on the different aspects of his life.

"The highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," the Duke said of the contents of his memoir.

After the announcement of the book, multiple reports claim members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Prince William have been "shaken up" by it, as reported by US Weekly.