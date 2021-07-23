Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao enjoy tabble tennis with son Azad and Laal Singh Chaddha crew

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao are not letting their split get in the way of some family time.

The duo, who is currently spending time together amid the shooting schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh, was spotted playing a game of table tennis with their son Azad Rao Khan.

In a series of photos surfaced online, both Aamir and Kiran were seen blowing off some steam in between their shoot of Aamir Khan's next. While Aamir donned a grey t-shirt for the game, Kiran sported an orange.

In one of the photos, son Azad was also seen serving the table tennis ball against his opponent.

Take a look:







