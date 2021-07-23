 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'married for 5 years'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari married for 5 years

Fans have always pegged Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari to get married or at least engaged sometime in the near future.

While wedding rumours have been rife the Toxic singer did not address the talks and instead her man had a hilarious response to fire back.

Speaking to TMZ, the actor said he and the singer have been married for the past five years and even have twins.

"People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years. You know, we secretly got married in Hawaii. And we have twins."

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon plan to write 'a lot more' together after The Last Duel

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon plan to write 'a lot more' together after The Last Duel
Khloe Kardashian gets makeover by daughter True, niece Dream

Khloe Kardashian gets makeover by daughter True, niece Dream
Jill Biden attends Tokyo Opening Ceremony with US Delegation

Jill Biden attends Tokyo Opening Ceremony with US Delegation
Camila Cabello unveils new MV titled ‘Don’t Go Yet’

Camila Cabello unveils new MV titled ‘Don’t Go Yet’
Kim Kardashian supports Kanye West by attending DONDA listening party

Kim Kardashian supports Kanye West by attending DONDA listening party

Kevin Hart pulls off ultimate prank on Nick Cannon, check it out

Kevin Hart pulls off ultimate prank on Nick Cannon, check it out
Meghan Markle to regret trashing royal family in Oprah interview

Meghan Markle to regret trashing royal family in Oprah interview
Prince Harry preparing to unleash storm on royal family with memoir

Prince Harry preparing to unleash storm on royal family with memoir
Halsey calls out magazine for 'misgendering' them: '#NoMorePress'

Halsey calls out magazine for 'misgendering' them: '#NoMorePress'
Khloe Kardashian gets candid about having discussions on race with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about having discussions on race with daughter True

Thomas Markle threatens to take Meghan to court: 'Want rights to see my grandchildren'

Thomas Markle threatens to take Meghan to court: 'Want rights to see my grandchildren'
Courtney Stodden refutes claims Chrissy Teigen apologised after bullying scandal

Courtney Stodden refutes claims Chrissy Teigen apologised after bullying scandal

Latest

view all