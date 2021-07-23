 
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Luke Bryan fawns over his ‘golden years’ of parenting’

Luke Bryan recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his deep dive into the golden years of parenting.

The star wore his heart on his sleeve and was quoted telling People magazine, “As they grow older, it's easier to let them tag along. They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different.”

“They become your buddies. I mean, they're still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies.”

“And I'm certainly in the golden years," Bryan adds. "I mean, it's like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along.”

