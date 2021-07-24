 
Saturday Jul 24 2021
Queen responds to Prince Harry's decision to release his memoir

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Buckingham Palace has finally broken its silence on Prince Harry's decision to publish his memoir as the Duke of Sussex announced he will share the "highs and lows" of his life as a royal in his autobiography, which will be released during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.

Meghan's darling has promised a "wholly accurate and truthful" account of his royal life in his memoir.

The palace, which is the London residence and administrative headquarters of the monarch of the United Kingdom, has issued a statement apparently on behalf of the Queen, saying: “Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The statement comes after the Duke of Sussex said in a statement earlier this week: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become."

Prince Harry added: "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

