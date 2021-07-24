Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting

Cardi B is addressing accusations of 'queer baiting' caused by her appearance in Normani‘s recent music video, 'Wild Side'.



The 29-year-old music sensation on Friday fired back at an article published by a media outlet, alleging that she was among the celebrities who have capitalized “on the suspicion that they may be romantically involved with another same-sex person for the sake of publicity, promotion or a capitalistic gain.”

The rapper took to Twitter and revealed: “I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls. All of a sudden ‘queer baiting’ is the new word & people use it to the ground,” wrote the 29-year-old star.

Cardi B, In another tweet, added, “I don’t like this new ‘queer baiting’ word. I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about. If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women?”

Normani was also criticised on Instagram by a user and accused of something similar, which was later shared across Twitter. In a recent video for her song ‘Wild Side,’ featuring Cardi B, the two are pictured naked and gyrating against one another.