 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

In pictures: Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are officially engaged

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

In pictures: Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are officially engaged
In pictures: Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are officially engaged

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri have put a ring on it!

The adorable couple has officially been engaged over the weekend and fans cannot keep calm. The news comes after both Aima and Shahbaz teased fans of a wedding ceremony in a recent award show.


Although the lovebirds have not made their engagement Instagram official, Aima took to her Instagram stories and thanked her friends for congratulatory wishes.


In the pictures obtained from the up close engagement ceremony, the singer could be seen wearing a sleeveless red saree while her beau donned a blue suit.


Aima's best friend and actor Hania Aamir were amongst other celebrities that were spotted at the engagement ceremony.



More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan channels her inner 'Anjali' in new video

Ayeza Khan channels her inner 'Anjali' in new video
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao enjoy table tennis with son Azad and Laal Singh Chaddha crew

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao enjoy table tennis with son Azad and Laal Singh Chaddha crew
Maya Ali shines in dreamy 'Eid Day 3' look

Maya Ali shines in dreamy 'Eid Day 3' look
Shilpa Shetty next in line for court appearance after Raj Kundra?

Shilpa Shetty next in line for court appearance after Raj Kundra?
Crime Branch raids Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence

Crime Branch raids Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz welcome baby boy

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz welcome baby boy

Pakistani model Laraib Mudhwal passes away in tragic car accident

Pakistani model Laraib Mudhwal passes away in tragic car accident
Salman Khan sets record straight about having a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

Salman Khan sets record straight about having a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team vaccinated against Covid-19

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team vaccinated against Covid-19
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ is out now

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ is out now
From Ayeza Khan to Iqra Aziz; Pakistan film and TV stars wish Eid Mubarak to their fans

From Ayeza Khan to Iqra Aziz; Pakistan film and TV stars wish Eid Mubarak to their fans
Nora Fatehi wishes her fans Eid Mubarak

Nora Fatehi wishes her fans Eid Mubarak

Latest

view all