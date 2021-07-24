In pictures: Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are officially engaged

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri have put a ring on it!

The adorable couple has officially been engaged over the weekend and fans cannot keep calm. The news comes after both Aima and Shahbaz teased fans of a wedding ceremony in a recent award show.





Although the lovebirds have not made their engagement Instagram official, Aima took to her Instagram stories and thanked her friends for congratulatory wishes.





In the pictures obtained from the up close engagement ceremony, the singer could be seen wearing a sleeveless red saree while her beau donned a blue suit.





Aima's best friend and actor Hania Aamir were amongst other celebrities that were spotted at the engagement ceremony.







