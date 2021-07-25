 
Sunday Jul 25 2021
Kanye West living at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium: report

Kanye West living at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium: report

Kanye West is reportedly living at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while he finishes work on his long-awaited new album, ‘DONDA’, according to reports.

The rapper is said to have constructed a studio space and living quarters at the venue so he can finish work on new album 'DONDA'.

Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena.

Kardashian, who in February filed for divorce from West, was pictured with their four young children at the packed 71,000 capacity Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta. The musician did not sing but hosted the huge party on Thursday to listen to tracks from "Donda," named after his mother who died in 2007.

The record - the 22-time Grammy winner's 10th studio album - was scheduled for released on Friday, more than 12 hours after the event. It follows West's 2019 gospel music release "Jesus is King."

