Reese Witherspoon gives major summer vibes in pink and blue floral swimsuit

Reese Witherspoon amazed fans with gorgeous summer glow as she shared her stunning photo, having fun in the sun.

Jennifer Aniston's pal was looking smashing in a pink and blue floral swimsuit, giving fans major summer vibes.

The award-winning star shared the snap to Instagram on Sunday, looking radiant as she is seen standing in front of a pond in a backyard.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress captioned the picture: “It’s 100 degrees and I need to find a freezer to sit in ASAP but my swimsuit is cute & comfortable so that’s something to smile about! Check out the #DJxLE collection. Link in bio.”



Fans took no time to praise the star in the comments, with one writing, "STUNNING." Another praised: "You're so so pretty," while an additional follower chimed in: "You’re glowing, Reese! Blue and pink are your colors!"



Reese Witherspoon's snap attracted massive likes from fans who went wild over the look. The actress’s summer style looks steamy and sizzling.