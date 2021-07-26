 
Monday Jul 26 2021
Pink offers to pay Norwegian women’s handball team's 'sexist' dress code fine

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Pink has extended her support for the Norwegian women’s handball team following their protest against the "sexist" dress code at the European Beach Handball Championship.

The 41-year-old offered to pay the team’s $1,765.28 fine which was imposed by the European Handball Federation for "improper clothing".

According to the EHF, the team did not follow the rules and decided to wear shorts rather than the mandated bikini bottoms for the championship.

The move saw outrage as many called out the federation for their "sexist" dress code.

"I'm VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR 'uniform,'" Pink wrote on Twitter Saturday. 

"The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."


