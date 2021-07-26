Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin get cozy during boat ride

Scott Disick is his daughter Penelope Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin by his side during his summer outings.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a snap of himself snuggling with his girl under arm Hermès blanket during a boat outing.

"Hermès only to swim," he captioned the photo on Saturday to which his girlfriend responded with heart and fire emojis.

The duo looked very cozy as they lounged around in comfy sweats and a blanket.

The boating getaway also included some dolphin and seal appearances.

Meanwhile, Scott’s daughter got cozy with them under a blanket before she joined a friend for sightseeing which was not shown in the snap.

