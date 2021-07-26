Paris Hilton weighs in on the desire to lead a ‘simpler life’

Socialite Paris Hilton recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her desire to live a simpler lifestyle.

The 40-year-old got candid about her desire to choose “the real simple life” during her interview with Stella magazine.

There she started off by admitting that she has scrapped her famed Club Paris home nightclub in favor of a home cinema.

She was also quoted saying, “I’m grown-up now, so now this room is a movie theatre. I’m so over going to parties. I never thought I would say that. I used to live for the nightlife. Now I couldn’t care less. I love being at home watching Netflix and cooking with my love and our puppies.”

“It’s nice to be with someone where you don’t even want to go out because it’s more fun being at home together. I have lived 10 million lifetimes. I’m ready for the real simple life.”

She also added, “I’m definitely an undercover nerd. I’ve always been like that. I’m really into video games, crypto, tech and gadgets. I like going to arcades to play race-car games or fighting games like Mortal Kombat. A lot of people don’t believe it but I’m very shy.”

However, the real reason Hilton decided to create a more public persona was due to more painful reasons.

During the course of her interview, she reference the origin of the decision and attributed it to her abusive boarding school upbringing.

She claimed, “When I got out of the school, at 18, I didn’t want to think about [the abuse] so I invented this whole new persona – a Barbie doll with a perfect life. [Because of ‘The Simple Life’] the world just saw me like that, so I was like, ‘OK’.”

“When the media would talk negatively about me, I would just be like, ‘That’s not even who I am. I’m the smart one because I made up this character and I’m laughing all the way to the bank.’ Nothing could hurt me. It was like wearing a shield.”