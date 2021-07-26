 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle brought ‘American branding’ into the royal family: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Meghan Markle brought ‘American branding’ into the royal family: report
Meghan Markle brought ‘American branding’ into the royal family: report

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for her alleged attempts to being American style branding into the royal fold.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Tom Quinn who told Express, “They wanted to be Sussex Royal! Again this is an American culture thing coming in via Meghan.”

“She, having crossed the Atlantic, began to think ‘we have got to be a brand’. That terrible word that the Royal family would always think 'they're talking about brands, its awful!’”

Mr. Quinn also pointed out how the pair always “wanted to be Sussex Royal” but “then they were told they could not be Sussex Royal and they couldn’t be HRH’s.”

“It was the Royal family again saying to them because clearly Meghan and Harry clearly hadn’t checked... ‘You can’t just carry on with the tittles you and when you were working members of the royal family!’”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘shot himself in the foot’ with Megxit call

Prince Harry ‘shot himself in the foot’ with Megxit call
Prince Harry ‘cannot blame royal family’ for troubled youth: report

Prince Harry ‘cannot blame royal family’ for troubled youth: report
Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz ties the knot with David Stanley

Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz ties the knot with David Stanley
Olivia Rodrigo addresses the need to getting vaccinated: ‘It’s compassion

Olivia Rodrigo addresses the need to getting vaccinated: ‘It’s compassion
Paris Hilton weighs in on the desire to lead a ‘simpler life’

Paris Hilton weighs in on the desire to lead a ‘simpler life’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gone rogue’ with four book deal: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gone rogue’ with four book deal: report
BTS’ Suga names the lyric he believes to be ‘a sign of hope’ for ARMYs

BTS’ Suga names the lyric he believes to be ‘a sign of hope’ for ARMYs
Scooter Braun deletes Twitter, Instagram after announcing divorce from wife

Scooter Braun deletes Twitter, Instagram after announcing divorce from wife
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy PDA-filled getaway to beach

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy PDA-filled getaway to beach
Jameela Jamil unveils plans for live action She-Hulk movie

Jameela Jamil unveils plans for live action She-Hulk movie
Justin Timberlake clears the air on not responding to Lance Bass’ texts

Justin Timberlake clears the air on not responding to Lance Bass’ texts
Experts analyse Thomas Markle’s chances of attaining visitation rights for Archie, Lilibet

Experts analyse Thomas Markle’s chances of attaining visitation rights for Archie, Lilibet

Latest

view all