 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disicks cancel appearance after requesting small-town bar for private jet

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Scott Disick cancels appearance after requesting small-town bar for private jet
Scott Disick cancels appearance after requesting small-town bar for private jet

Scott Disick is losing a grip on reality, according to sources.

According to PageSix, the KUTWK star asked a small-town New York restaurant to fly him to the venue in a private jet.

The reality TV star was signed to make a personal appearance to the bar and restaurant this Friday at Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs where he called the restaurant a day before and requested a 'spare' plan so that he could fly from the Hamptons.

Despite their limited resources, the restaurant managed to arrange a plane for the actor but was later asked to cancel their booking since Scott's team found a jet for themselves anyway.

But on the day of the event, the star's team called once again and requested if that jet could be arranged again to bring him the 150 miles or so to the sleepy town just north of Albany.

The restaurant once again arranged the jet for Scott only to find out that the actor had arranged his own ride yet again. However, after a few hours, Scott's team called the restaurant a few hours before his appearance and canceled the show saying that the star's chopper had fallen through.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga dresses all-white for tennis game during trip with boyfriend

Lady Gaga dresses all-white for tennis game during trip with boyfriend
Matt Damon on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion: 'He deserves every happiness'

Matt Damon on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion: 'He deserves every happiness'
Khloe Kardashian reveals the one advice she would like to give her 'past self'

Khloe Kardashian reveals the one advice she would like to give her 'past self'
Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest
Sarah Ferguson says she offered to give royal insight to ‘The Crown’ creators

Sarah Ferguson says she offered to give royal insight to ‘The Crown’ creators

Britney Spears’ mom supports her decision to remove dad Jamie as her guardian

Britney Spears’ mom supports her decision to remove dad Jamie as her guardian

Meghan Markle wanted herself to become a ‘brand’ at the time of royal exit

Meghan Markle wanted herself to become a ‘brand’ at the time of royal exit
Sarah Ferguson says she wasn’t ‘worthy’ of being invited to William and Kate’s wedding

Sarah Ferguson says she wasn’t ‘worthy’ of being invited to William and Kate’s wedding
Meghan, Harry condemn racial and fiscal inequalities within the media industry

Meghan, Harry condemn racial and fiscal inequalities within the media industry

Horror flick 'Old' tops N. America box office, 'Black Widow' slides down to no. 3

Horror flick 'Old' tops N. America box office, 'Black Widow' slides down to no. 3
Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lili’s name added in line of succession after controversy

Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lili’s name added in line of succession after controversy

Britney Spears launches legal bid to remove father as her guardian

Britney Spears launches legal bid to remove father as her guardian

Latest

view all