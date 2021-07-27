Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reveals her favourite Lagertha quote

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick is best known for her role as Legertha in hit TV series "Vikings" which came to an end last year.

The actress has various accolades for her stellar performance in the series.

She is followed by millions of people on social media and her popularity continues to grow.

Winnick said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she recently sat for an interview where she was asked about her favorite Lagertha quote.

Sharing a picture of her character from "Vikings", she wrote, "Just recently I did an interview and I was asked my favorite Lagertha quote. By far, hands down it has to be… “You couldn’t kill me if you tried for a hundred years.”

On the work front Katheryn recently appeared with Sean Penn in "Flag Day", a movie that features Penn's daughter in the lead role.