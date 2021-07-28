Bob Odenkirk collapses on 'Better Call Saul' set, rushed to the hospital

American actor Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul’s New Mexico set.

According to reports, the 58-year-old collapsed to the ground and was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he is currently under medical observation. His current condition, however, remains unknown.

The incident occurred during the production of the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul in New Mexico, which began in March.

It has yet to be reported what this means for the show as reps for Sony Pictures Television have not yet commented on the matter.

It was announced earlier this year by AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll that the show is expected to return in the first quarter of 2022.