 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Bob Odenkirk collapses on 'Better Call Saul' set, rushed to the hospital

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Bob Odenkirk collapses on Better Call Saul set, rushed to the hospital
Bob Odenkirk collapses on 'Better Call Saul' set, rushed to the hospital

American actor Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul’s New Mexico set.

According to reports, the 58-year-old collapsed to the ground and was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he is currently under medical observation. His current condition, however, remains unknown.

The incident occurred during the production of the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul in New Mexico, which began in March.

It has yet to be reported what this means for the show as reps for Sony Pictures Television have not yet commented on the matter.

It was announced earlier this year by AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll that the show is expected to return in the first quarter of 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears harbours 'hatred and fear' towards father Jamie, says mother

Britney Spears harbours 'hatred and fear' towards father Jamie, says mother

US sells 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's Wu-Tang Clan album

US sells 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's Wu-Tang Clan album
Kelly Clarkson ordered to pay $200,000 to ex-husband monthly in child and spousal support

Kelly Clarkson ordered to pay $200,000 to ex-husband monthly in child and spousal support
Matt Damon is standing with Simone Biles after her Olympics withdrawal

Matt Damon is standing with Simone Biles after her Olympics withdrawal
Slipknot drummer and co-founder Joey Jordinson dead at 46

Slipknot drummer and co-founder Joey Jordinson dead at 46
Angelina Jolie amazes fans with her elegance as she steps out in Paris

Angelina Jolie amazes fans with her elegance as she steps out in Paris
Paris Hilton breaks silence on pregnancy reports

Paris Hilton breaks silence on pregnancy reports
Victoria Beckham shows off her grace in a see-through dress

Victoria Beckham shows off her grace in a see-through dress
Prince William, Kate Middleton to be given big position after Harry's book

Prince William, Kate Middleton to be given big position after Harry's book
Meghan Markle 'commercialises royal family with American style branding': report

Meghan Markle 'commercialises royal family with American style branding': report
Hailey Bieber shares loved-up snaps with Justin in stunning black gown

Hailey Bieber shares loved-up snaps with Justin in stunning black gown
Khloe Kardashian wows in beige crop top amid split with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wows in beige crop top amid split with Tristan Thompson

Latest

view all