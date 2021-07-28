'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller confirms autism diagnosis

Wentworth Miller detailed that the diagnosis came as a “shock” but was not a surprise

American actor Wentworth Miller has come forth to reveal his autism diagnosis in an Instagram post.

The Prison Break star turned to his Instagram to confirm that he is a member of the autism community, after receiving a formal diagnosis.

The 49-year-old had gotten an informal diagnosis last fall after his self-diagnosis and how now been given a formal one.

"I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old. And (it's a 'both/and') I recognize access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy,” he wrote.

He went on to detail that the diagnosis came as a “shock” but was not a surprise. "There is a now-familiar cultural narrative (in which I've participated) that goes, 'Public figure shares A, B and C publicly, dedicates platform to D, E and F,'" he said.

"Good for them. /srs. And (it's a 'both/and') that's not necessarily what's going to happen here,” he added.

He also confessed that there wasn’t much he knew about autism: "Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding.”

"Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens. That will take time. Meanwhile, I don't want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don't wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, 'I am here. Have been (w/o realizing it).'"

“If anyone's interested in delving deeper into #autism + #neurodiversity, I'll point you toward the numerous individuals sharing thoughtful + inspiring content on Instagram, TikTok... Unpacking terminology," he continued. "Adding nuance. Fighting stigma. These creators (some quite young) speak to the relevant issues more knowledgeably/fluently than I can. (They've been schooling me as well),” he wrote.

“This isn't something I'd change. No. I get - got - immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I've achieved/articulated,” he added.

Before concluding, he thanked "the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them.”