'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller confirms autism diagnosis

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021
American actor Wentworth Miller has come forth to reveal his autism diagnosis in an Instagram post.
The Prison Break star turned to his Instagram to confirm that he is a member of the autism community, after receiving a formal diagnosis.
The 49-year-old had gotten an informal diagnosis last fall after his self-diagnosis and how now been given a formal one.
"I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old. And (it's a 'both/and') I recognize access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy,” he wrote.
He went on to detail that the diagnosis came as a “shock” but was not a surprise. "There is a now-familiar cultural narrative (in which I've participated) that goes, 'Public figure shares A, B and C publicly, dedicates platform to D, E and F,'" he said.
"Good for them. /srs. And (it's a 'both/and') that's not necessarily what's going to happen here,” he added.
He also confessed that there wasn’t much he knew about autism: "Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding.”
"Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens. That will take time. Meanwhile, I don't want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don't wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, 'I am here. Have been (w/o realizing it).'"
“If anyone's interested in delving deeper into #autism + #neurodiversity, I'll point you toward the numerous individuals sharing thoughtful + inspiring content on Instagram, TikTok... Unpacking terminology," he continued. "Adding nuance. Fighting stigma. These creators (some quite young) speak to the relevant issues more knowledgeably/fluently than I can. (They've been schooling me as well),” he wrote.
“This isn't something I'd change. No. I get - got - immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I've achieved/articulated,” he added.
Before concluding, he thanked "the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them.”