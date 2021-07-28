‘Gilmore Girls’: All the clues that season 2 of the revival could be on the cards

Fans of the iconic series Gilmore Girls have eagerly been waiting for news about the second season of the revival.

As we keep our fingers crossed about co-creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and husband Daniel Palladino announcing the second season of the revival—which was left on a cliffhanger—lets look back at all the clues we have about a possible season two!

While Netflix hasn’t made any official announcement about Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life returning, the doors haven’t completely been closed on the idea as the streaming giant’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos was impressed by the success of the first season of the revival and wanted to keep the option open for a second season.

Meanwhile, the Palladino’s too could head back to Netflix for a season two despite Any currently having a multi-year deal with Amazon.

“We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it,” she had told Radio Times during an interview.

“So it would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we’re all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again. Because we had to repaint Stars Hollow, and we’ll have to repaint it again. But it’s definitely possible,” she added.

While it has yet to be discussed by the showrunners what the second season could bring us, it would for sure follow the motherhood journey of Rory Gilmore, bringing the show to a full-circle.