Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Kanye West living in 71,000-seat stadium to finish album Donda

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Considering that Kanye West has all the riches of the world it is unusual to think that the rapper resorted to living inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Yeezy designer is said to be living in the unconventional temporary home until he finishes his latest album Donda.

Sources told Page Six that the rapper is residing in a private location within the 71,000-seat stadium.

"He’s in a private space inside the building," the source said. 

The source added that the suite in the building has an official stadium placard on the door which reads "Donda Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium".

This comes after the rapper hosted a sold-out listening party at the venue last week and had planned to drop his new music on Friday.

However, he has since delayed the release as he is holed up in the stadium to finish recording. 

