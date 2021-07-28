 
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Prince Charles opens new £4.5 million national police memorial

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Prince Charles opens new £4.5 million national police memorial

Prince Charles on Wednesday arrived at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire for the opening of a new £4.5 million national police memorial.

The Clarence House live-streamed the event on the official Instagram account.

"Today the Prince of Wales is attending the dedication of the new UK police memorial," it said while sharing a photo the memorial. 

Another picture shared on Instagram showed the prince laying a wreath in memory of members of the police service who gave their lives protecting others.

