Mila Kunis addresses ‘regret’ over preventing Ashton Kutcher’s space flight

Mila Kunis recently sat down for a chat and got candid about preventing Ashton Kutcher from going on the first ever commercial space flight.



Mila made the claim while talking to People magazine and was even quoted saying, "We get together nine years ago and he was like, 'I have a ticket to go to space'. I was like, 'Oh, OK.' I was like, 'That's fun, have fun'.”



But after embracing motherhood for the second time with son Dimitri in 2016, “I was all so hormonal and I was like, 'You can't, you're going to die. That thing's going to explode and you're going to die—and you're going to leave me with the babies'.”

However, once 2021 rolled around, Kutcher ended up returning his ticket on his own accord “being the sweet man that he was.”

“I know I hate it. Also I'm such [Star Trek fan]. The fact that I didn't let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mom and I was like, 'You can't leave me and the babies.' And so that's where that decision was made out of.”

Mila isn’t the only to speak publically about the decision; Kutcher himself sat down with Cheddar News in July and explained his side of the story by admitting, “When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children.”

“So, I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight.”