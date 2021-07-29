 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle planned 'an enormous amount' to marry Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

'Meghan Markle has become one of the most recognisable names in the world just by marrying somebody'

Meghan Markle already knew marrying Prince Harry would elevate her status in the world. 

According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, Meghan was "well aware" marrying into the royal family would enhance her reputation and exposure around the world.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "She grew up with, with high ambitions and started to reach them as an actress - putting in the work, obviously not a terribly successful actress in terms of being well known internationally.

"She then married Prince Harry and then she has become probably one of the most known or recognisable names in the world just by marrying somebody.

“I think that shows an enormous amount of planning and ambition. I don't mean to be totally unromantic - maybe she did fall in love with Harry, maybe their relationship is also one of partnership and love in that respect.

“But you don't marry into the royal family, I think, without knowing what it's going to do to your reputation and your exposure internationally. And then I think they've used that to their advantage, many would say is there is their right," he continued. 

