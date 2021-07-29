Eminem to host radio show to honour Detroit hip hop

Eminem on Wednesday said he would be among the host of a radio show to honor Detroit hip hop.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper shared a video on social media and announced that he will be joined by several other artists on the show.

According to the rapper, he would host the "Detroit Day" on Rock The Bells radio.

His announcement left his fans excited as thousands of them praised Eminem for his services to music and hip hop.

Eminem recently released two back-to-back albums titled "Music To Be Murdered By" and "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".