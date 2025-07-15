Jennifer Aniston's beau shares his experience of vacation with her

Jim Curtis gets honest about trip with Jennifer Aniston

Jim Curtis, a hypnotherapist, recently went on a yacht vacation with Jennifer Aniston.



According to reports, the pair are dating, and in his newsletter, he reflects on the “joy and love” experience he had in Mallorca on July 10.

"I am back from vacation, and what an experience!" he penned.

The author explained that whatever difficult times he was having disappeared when he went on a trip with Friends alum Jason Bateman, his wife, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

“When I was sick, sad, stuck, and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy, and love I now experience on a daily basis," Jim wrote.

“I just took one step, made one decision, and the next followed — now I look back and realize, oh!. That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic.”

Capping off, the life coach, in a hopeful tone, said, “The possibility of something better — more aligned, more free, more meaningful — is always here.”

During the trip, the duo was snapped being handsy, and at one point, reports say, they locked lips.

On their equation, a source earlier told People, "[They are] casually dating and having fun. They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends.”

Another insider shared, "She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."