 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston's beau shares his experience of vacation with her

Jim Curtis reflects on a vacation he had with Jennifer Aniston on a yacht

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 15, 2025

Jim Curtis gets honest about trip with Jennifer Aniston
Jim Curtis gets honest about trip with Jennifer Aniston

Jim Curtis, a hypnotherapist, recently went on a yacht vacation with Jennifer Aniston.

According to reports, the pair are dating, and in his newsletter, he reflects on the “joy and love” experience he had in Mallorca on July 10.

"I am back from vacation, and what an experience!" he penned. “I am back from vacation, and what an experience!”

The author explained that whatever difficult times he was having disappeared when he went on a trip with Friends alum Jason Bateman, his wife, Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

“When I was sick, sad, stuck, and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy, and love I now experience on a daily basis," Jim wrote. 

“I just took one step, made one decision, and the next followed — now I look back and realize, oh!. That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic.”

Capping off, the life coach, in a hopeful tone, said, “The possibility of something better — more aligned, more free, more meaningful — is always here.”

During the trip, the duo was snapped being handsy, and at one point, reports say, they locked lips.

On their equation, a source earlier told People, "[They are] casually dating and having fun. They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends.”

Another insider shared, "She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

'Harry Potter' series reveals season 1 release date
'Harry Potter' series reveals season 1 release date
Rita Ora spills the tea on her successful marriage with Taika Waititi
Rita Ora spills the tea on her successful marriage with Taika Waititi
Tyla drops her new single 'Is It'
Tyla drops her new single 'Is It'
Gina Rodriguez's biggest pregnancy fear comes to light
Gina Rodriguez's biggest pregnancy fear comes to light
James Gunn reveals why he chose Bradley Cooper for 'Superman' cameo
James Gunn reveals why he chose Bradley Cooper for 'Superman' cameo
Ed Sheeran talks about why ‘home' Suffolk is his ‘safety'
Ed Sheeran talks about why ‘home' Suffolk is his ‘safety'
Richard Gadd explains why 'Baby Reindeer' aired seven episodes instead of eight
Richard Gadd explains why 'Baby Reindeer' aired seven episodes instead of eight
Zayn Malik's brother-in-law faces jail sentence for ‘drug dealing'
Zayn Malik's brother-in-law faces jail sentence for ‘drug dealing'