Jessica Alba sparks romance rumours after split

Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez spark dating rumours

Six months earlier, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren had called it quits. Now, the rumour mill is churning that she is seeing a star of Top Gun: Maverick.



Danny Ramirez, who plays Fanboy, was spotted with the actress on a flight. As TMZ reported, the pair landed in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The sighting sparked rumours of romance, given the single status of the 44-year-old, who previously shared a statement on social media announcing the end of her 16-year marriage to the father of her three children.

“I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” she added. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

However, it was not the first time since her split that Alba had sparked dating rumours. At an Oscar after-party earlier, the Fantastic Four star was seen with comedian Alex Edelman.

However, an insider at the time told E! News, “They are not dating. They met walking to their cars at the end of the night and he offered her his jacket because she was freezing before they went their separate ways.”