Jennifer Love Hewitt gets honest about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

Jennifer Love Hewitt, a known face in the I Know What You Did Last Summer series, has returned to the latest entry of the franchise.



In a chat with THR, the actress reflected on reprising her character Julie James, “I was hesitant at first. I wanted to make sure that she fit into the movie in the right way and that there was a reason for her to come back besides just the ‘90s nostalgia moment.”

“I wanted her part in the movie to matter and for the audience to feel like they were proud of who she has become," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer reflected on how she returned to her character after nearly three decades of not having played it.

"Well, what’s beautiful about this movie is that she feels like the same person from the original movie, but she also feels like a new character in some ways because of all the time that’s gone by," she shared.

"But I did rewatch [I Know What You Did Last Summer]. It was my kids’ first horror movie. They really wanted to watch it together, and so I watched it with them, which was a total trip."

"So it was really fun and exciting and interesting to go back and watch that girl on the road that night," the star added.

Jennifer's I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to be out on July 17.