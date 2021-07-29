Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck live it up as they lounge in yacht in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continuing to live it up in Italy as they celebrate her birthday.

In their most recent outing, the 52-year-old was seen soaking up the sun with her man in a yacht off the breath-taking Amalfi Coast.

As always J-Lo made sure to turn heads as she kept it cute and nautical in a red and white striped bandeau bikini top with high-waisted white trousers.

She finished her seamless look with a pair of gold sunglasses, matching minimal jewelry and a pair of cork wedges.

Meanwhile, the duo has been immensely in love since reuniting as an insider revealed their romance is getting serious.

"J.Lo and Ben's relationship is serious," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

"They have insane, on another level, chemistry. They are both super passionate and are head over heels with each other, just like they once were," they added.

Commenting about what fans could expect in the future, the insider revealed, "This time around, however, they both really feel like this is it. Everything feels 100 percent natural with them. Once they rekindled, it was like no time had passed."

"They couldn't be more in agreement. They feel at this point in their lives they were undeniably made for each other," the source continued. "Things between Ben and Jen have been easy and that's what makes their relationship work so well. They work seamlessly together and it's like their relationship hardly takes any effort."

"Nothing has been supremely difficult, and they don't tend to bump heads. They are always working as a team and they love that about each other and their relationship," the source concluded.