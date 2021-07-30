Royals demand Prince Harry be ‘disowned’ by Queen Elizabeth

A renowned aristocrat recently stepped forward to highlight the growing divide between royal family members and admitted that many are currently pushing the Queen to completely disown Prince Harry.



The claim has been brought forward by royal author Lady Colin Campbell over on YouTube.

In her video got candid over the entire matter and was quoted saying, “You think the Queen should disown him? I’ve got news for you.”

“Various members of the Royal Family, various aristocrats, various couriers, several people at the palace, various members of both major political parties all agree. All agree!”

“People have a lot of respect for and affection for the Queen. Nobody likes seeing an old woman being tormented the way she is being tormented by her supposed beloved grandson.”