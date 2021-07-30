 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Web Desk

Royals demand Prince Harry be ‘disowned’ by Queen Elizabeth

Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

A renowned aristocrat recently stepped forward to highlight the growing divide between royal family members and admitted that many are currently pushing the Queen to completely disown Prince Harry.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Lady Colin Campbell over on YouTube.

In her video got candid over the entire matter and was quoted saying, “You think the Queen should disown him? I’ve got news for you.”

“Various members of the Royal Family, various aristocrats, various couriers, several people at the palace, various members of both major political parties all agree. All agree!”

“People have a lot of respect for and affection for the Queen. Nobody likes seeing an old woman being tormented the way she is being tormented by her supposed beloved grandson.”

Scarlett Johansson files lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow's streaming release

Prince William ‘filled with regret’ over broken bond with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton ‘felt abandoned’ when Prince William’s aristocratic pals attacked her mom

Prince Harry ‘fuming’ over public criticism: ‘So much pressure’

Prince William, Harry remain silent on Princess Diana's 40th wedding anniversary

Meghan Markle ‘making the decisions’ with Prince Harry ‘playing catch up’

Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ over Canadian reluctance to foot security bill

Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for pop singer Shakira

Shakira accused of evading £13,000,000 in taxes in Spain

Bob Odenkirk’s son details mystery incident on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

Ed Sheeran reveals intention to ‘quit’ music after daughter Lyra’s birth

