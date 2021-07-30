 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga overtakes fans with ‘House of Gucci’ trailer

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Lady Gaga overtakes fans with ‘House of Gucci’ trailer
Lady Gaga overtakes fans with ‘House of Gucci’ trailer

Lyricist and singer Lady Gaga’s long-awaited trailer for the brand new film House of Gucci has dropped and fans are overtaken by the singer’s beauty and charm.

The trailer stars a number of Hollywood hotshots including, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Salma Hyek, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons and even Ridely Scott.

The entire film follows the history of Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), as well as his partner and wife Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) who navigates life after an attempt on her husband’s life succeeded, back in 1995.

In Gaga’s debut scene, she can be seen strutting across the road in luxury designer clothing.

A narration also follows her strut and claims, “It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive. Synonymous with wealth, style, power. But that name was a curse, too.”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes crossed this awkward boundary in their relationship

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes crossed this awkward boundary in their relationship
Orlando Bloom’s new project targets Prince Harry in rare public move

Orlando Bloom’s new project targets Prince Harry in rare public move
Madonna lashes out at DaBaby over his remarks against women

Madonna lashes out at DaBaby over his remarks against women
Kate Middleton miffed over Palace making constant digs at mom Carole

Kate Middleton miffed over Palace making constant digs at mom Carole

Dua Lipa prays for Turkey as wildfires engulf southern coast

Dua Lipa prays for Turkey as wildfires engulf southern coast
'Queen Elizabeth wants to have a much more normal summer break'

'Queen Elizabeth wants to have a much more normal summer break'

Penn Badgley reveals having anxiety after 'Gossip Girl' fame

Penn Badgley reveals having anxiety after 'Gossip Girl' fame
Prince Harry's friend accused of mocking Prince William's son

Prince Harry's friend accused of mocking Prince William's son
S.Africa's Ster-Kinekor sees a boom in on drive-in cinema under the stars

S.Africa's Ster-Kinekor sees a boom in on drive-in cinema under the stars
Ertugrul's Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun reacts to Turkey fires

Ertugrul's Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun reacts to Turkey fires
Disney responds to Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit in court

Disney responds to Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit in court

Latest

view all