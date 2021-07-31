 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry and William's rift leaves Kate Middleton 'devastated'

Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Prince Harry and Williams rift leaves Kate Middleton devastated

Kate Middleton was left 'devastated' and 'deeply affected' after Prince Harry and Prince William's fallout, according to a royal insiders.

The Duke of Sussex is set to release his memoir next year, promising to be an "accurate and wholly truthful" account of his life.

However, Prince William is said to be concerned by the news, and one royal expert had claimed Harry's new project could be especially damaging for his brother. 

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said this week that Harry could say "inappropriate things" about the Firm, with terrible consequences for William.

"William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry and basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William’s future," she added.

Kate's hubby and Meghan's sweetheart's relationship has been strained since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to leave royal duties behind.

Harry and William's fallout is also said to have "deeply affected" Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who was left "devastated" by the feud according to one royal expert.

