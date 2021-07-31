 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
Prince Charles' favourite castle being sold: report

One of Princes Charles' favourite castle is up for sale in Scotland, said a report on 29 July.

According to the report, Kinloch Castle in Scotland's Isle Rum and owned by NatureCot, he public body responsible for the nation's natural heritage.

Grimsbytelegraph.co,uk reported that the 120-year-old castle used to be a favourite spot for parties, deer stalking, game shooting and fishing.

The website reported that dilapidated structure  valued at £1  needs needs £50k revamp. It said Prince Charles reportedly backed plans to save his favourite castle in the past.

The report said that the future owner of the castle will have to prove that they have enough resources to save the landmark.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth is spending her summer holiday in Scotland for the first time since Prince Philip's death.

