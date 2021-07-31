 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son fawns over dad in 74th birthday tribute

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick recently turned to social media and gushed over his dad in tribute of his birthday.

Patrick posted the tribute to Instagram and captioned a video of his dad flexing his muscles at the age of 74.

It read, “Happy Birthday pops! Can’t believe you became a grandpa this past year. Can’t wait to see what happens this year!.”

“Also… i have no idea how your 74 today & still pullin this weight. I truly hope I’m half as strong physically & mentally when I’m your age. PS: wait till end”.

Check it out below:



