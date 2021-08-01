 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal snub incurs backlash

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Experts recently weighed in on the potential backlash Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might incur if they decide to return to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

This observation has been brought forward by royal expert Katie Nicoll and during her interview with Express she highlighted the potential backlash Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in for during the Queen’s Paltinum Jubliee celebrations.

While hypnotizing the couple’s return Ms. Nicholl questioned the potential of backlash and claimed,“Are we going to see them on the Palace balcony in June for the celebrations?”

“If not that is going to look like a right royal snub. There will be a backlash.”

She even added, “The Palace did not know, the family did not know. This has come as a real shock. I think it is a bit like the pregnancy announcement.”

“They get a very very brief [period of time]. Like a half an hour before and then the news is made public. So they are on the back foot all the time.”

