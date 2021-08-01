 
Sunday Aug 01 2021
Billie Eilish accused of being zionist after promotional video for Israel

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Billie Eilish accused of being zionist after promotional video for Israel

Billie Eilish has sparked controversy after she shared a promotional video for her new album Happier Than Ever for her Israel fans.

In the 20-second clip, the singer could be seen saying "hi Israel" which did not settle well with a lot of fans.

"Hi Israel, I’m so excited that my new album, Happier Than Ever, is out now," she said.

Her words were met with a barrage of criticism with many asking her to "educate yourself" regarding the Palestinian-Israel conflict, which has seen a wave of support from other celebrities like supermodel sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

One responder wrote: "Educate yourself and see what Israel are doing for Palestinian children."

Another wrote "Billie, it’s occupied Palestinian land, not Israel."

"Billie Eilish being a zionist is literally not surprising at all," a third wrote.

Take a look:



