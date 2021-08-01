Billie Eilish accused of being zionist after promotional video for Israel

Sunday Aug 01, 2021
Billie Eilish has sparked controversy after she shared a promotional video for her new album Happier Than Ever for her Israel fans.
In the 20-second clip, the singer could be seen saying "hi Israel" which did not settle well with a lot of fans.
"Hi Israel, I’m so excited that my new album, Happier Than Ever, is out now," she said.
Her words were met with a barrage of criticism with many asking her to "educate yourself" regarding the Palestinian-Israel conflict, which has seen a wave of support from other celebrities like supermodel sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.
One responder wrote: "Educate yourself and see what Israel are doing for Palestinian children."
Another wrote "Billie, it’s occupied Palestinian land, not Israel."
"Billie Eilish being a zionist is literally not surprising at all," a third wrote.
Take a look: