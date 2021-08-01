Billie Eilish accused of being zionist after promotional video for Israel

Billie Eilish has sparked controversy after she shared a promotional video for her new album Happier Than Ever for her Israel fans.

In the 20-second clip, the singer could be seen saying "hi Israel" which did not settle well with a lot of fans.

"Hi Israel, I’m so excited that my new album, Happier Than Ever, is out now," she said.

Her words were met with a barrage of criticism with many asking her to "educate yourself" regarding the Palestinian-Israel conflict, which has seen a wave of support from other celebrities like supermodel sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

One responder wrote: "Educate yourself and see what Israel are doing for Palestinian children."

Another wrote "Billie, it’s occupied Palestinian land, not Israel."

"Billie Eilish being a zionist is literally not surprising at all," a third wrote.

