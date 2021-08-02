 
Monday Aug 02 2021
Kim Kardashian plans on keeping family unity intact amid Kanye West split

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Kim Kardashian recently attended Kanye's listening party for his new album 'Donda'

Kim Kardashian wants nothing but the support of her family as she finalises divorce with Kanye West.

The KKW beauty founder said she wants Kanye and their kids to be one unit.

“Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other. They realise the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up,” the source said.

Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn’t like this and it was more often. It’s her hope that he’ll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she’s unsure if he will.

"She knows he’s a bit unpredictable like that and that devastates her but she does the best she can for the sake of the children. She absolutely will continue to show up for him though," the insider continued.

It was only recently that Kim attended Kanye's listening party for his album Donda at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

