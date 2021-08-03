 
Meghan Markle's star-studded 40th birthday bash to be graced by Oprah and other celebs

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle is expected to snub Buckingham Palace for her star-studded 40th birthday bash that might be graced by the celebrity guests like Oprah Winfrey and the Clooneys on Wednesday (August 4).

The Duchess of Sussex, who is living loving life in Montecito with Harry and their two sons, would turn 40 on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).

Colin Cowie, who was Vogue’s top wedding planner and caterer in 2018, was reportedly asked to make arrangements. He has put on parties for several high-profile stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Kim Kardashian. However, the Duchess of Sussex's birthday on Wednesday is set to be a low-key affair.

A media outlet, citing source, claims that about 65 guests are invited including her closest friends and family. The celebrations will reportedly be held in the grounds of the Duchess of Sussex's mansion in California.

Meghan's hubby Harry has reportedly ordered a birthday cake from Posies & Sugar, which is located in nearby Santa Barbara. While, it is not known who will be attending the birthday celebration, the likes of Serena Williams and Amal Clooney were both invited to Archie's baby shower.

